Google October launch event 2022: Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch and other expected announcements

It's that time of the year when tech giants prepare to launch their new premium products. Apple introduced its iPhone 14 series last month and may launch a few more products this month. Amazon also announced a bunch of new AIoT devices last month. Now, Google is next in line with its products. Similar to last year and the year before, we will see the launch of new Pixel phones. However, this year, the upcoming Pixel 7 series is special.

Firstly, Google announced the launch months before, and fans already know what to expect. Secondly, the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come to India. Otherwise, Google is also expected to launch a new smartwatch, dubbed Pixel Watch. Ahead of the Google event, here is everything we know so far.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Starting with the new Pixel 7 series, some details are crystal clear, while some are to be confirmed. For instance, Google has showcased the design, and we know that the new Pixel 7 phones will be similar to the Pixel 6 series. That does not mean the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro look bad by any metric, and we can expect a similar glass build. The duo will also feature Google's Tensor chipset instead of a processing unit from Qualcomm or MediaTek. The designs show the Pixel 7 Pro with three rear cameras and the regular model with two on the back.

As per leaks, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will carry 50-megapixel Isocell GN1 main rear camera sensors. It could be backed by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX381 ultrawide sensor, which we have also seen on the Pixel 6 lineup. The Pixel 7 Pro is said to have one more sensor and this one could be the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 telephoto sensor. On the front, both the new Pixel 7 phones could come with an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor. Price-wise, the Pixel 7 could retain the same starting price as the Pixel 6 - $599, which is roughly Rs 50,000, for the base 128GB model. The price of the Pixel 7 Pro remains unclear.

Pixel Watch

Google is also gearing up to launch its first smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch. Google has already showcased the design and it will come with a round dial. It is said to come with an OLED screen, Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC, 2GB of RAM + 32GB of storage, and a 300mAh battery. The smartwatch will run on WearOS.