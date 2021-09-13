Google One adds a 5TB storage plan in some regions, check all available offers

Google stopped giving free storage to users earlier in June this year. Now, Google account users can only use their default 15GB storage for all their files and photos, after which they will have to buy Google One Storage plans. As of now, Google One is offering three storage plans in India -- the 100GB, 200GB and 2TB plans.

100GB: This storage plan by Google comes for Rs 130 a month and for Rs 1300 a year. This plan brings 100 GB storage, extra member benefits, the option to add family members, and access to Google experts.

200GB: This storage plan by Google comes for Rs 210 a month and for Rs 2100 a year. This plan brings 200 GB storage, extra member benefits, the option to add family members and access to Google experts.

2TB: This plan comes for Rs 650 a month and for Rs 6500 a year with additional benefits remaining the same. Google gives VPN services for this plan in the US and is likely to expand it to India.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google OneStorage has added a 5TB plan for $24.99 per month. The new plan is also available for $249.99/year, with savings of 17 per cent compared to monthly payments. However, the plan is currently not available in India as it is not listed on Google One's website. It is not clear if Google will introduce the plan here. In the United States and some other regions, Google One was offering a 10TB storage plan after 2TB. With the introduction of the 5TB storage plan, users will be able to opt for a plan in the middle and not opt for the 10TB plan directly.

The 5TB plan reportedly comes with all the same benefits of the 2TB tier, with 10 per cent back on Google Store purchases, faster access to Google support, family sharing, and a VPN for Android phones. The report noted that most of the users reported they were using the first two plans -- 100 GB and 200 GB plans.

Google users can get an estimate on how long their storage may last based on how often users backup photos, videos, files, and other content to their Google Account. Since user's storage is shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, users can check how much storage they have used upon their Google account by checking it from Google Photos, Gmail, or Google Drive. Users can decide if they want to free up space or consider paid options to buy more storage. Users can directly go to https://photos.google.com/storage to check available storage on Google account.



