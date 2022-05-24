Google opens Bay View campus and it is a big tent with green features, take a look

Google recently opened a new 1.1 million-square-foot Bay View campus outside Mountain View. The new campus is introduced as the company begins its transition to hybrid working.

The company says that the new campus has been designed with an emphasis on "prioritizing the experience of the people in the building over the exterior form". It looks more like a tent from the outside.

"After talking to Googlers about what they need from a workplace, we found that they're happy, productive and creative when they come together in teams, but need spaces that are buffered from sound and movement to get deep-focus work done," David Radcliffe, Google's vice president or real estate and workplace services, stated in an official blog post.

Closer look at Google's new campus

- The new campus is built keeping in mind that it will need to accommodate 4,000 employees from the Bay Area.

- The campus includes team spaces on the upper level and gathering spaces on the canopy-covered second floor. The idea is to separate focus and collaboration areas.

- Google's VP explained, "the upper floor is divided into smaller neighborhoods separated by courtyards and connected via ramps that gradually rise as you move to the center of the building."

- The new Google campus uses "dragonscale solar skin" on the pavilion-inspired canopy. The tech giant says that the nearby wind farms will power it on carbon-free energy 90 per cent of the time.

- The campus includes two kitchens serving seven cafes powered by electricity and not gas.

-The Google campus also sports 17.3 acres of natural areas including wet meadows, woodlands and a marsh.

