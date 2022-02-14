scorecardresearch
Google paid security researchers a record $8.7 million in 2021 for reporting bugs in its services

Google has released the report for its Vulnerability Reward Programs in 2021, highlighting the contributions of global security researchers in keeping its services safe. Here is a look at the program's success in finding security loopholes within the Google ecosystem.

Story highlights
  • Google rewarded about 700 researchers for finding vulnerabilities in its services in 2021.
  • Some of the top researchers reported hundreds of security loopholes in 2021 alone.
  • The researchers even donated their winnings from the program to charity.

Google doled out a record pay to security researchers in 2021 for finding loopholes within its ecosystem. As part of its Vulnerability Reward Programs (VRP), the tech major paid a total of $8.7 million to 696 researchers from across 62 countries of the world in the bygone year.

In its blog, Google highlighted some of the leading bug finders in 2021. For the Android platform, Aman Pandey of Bugsmirror Team became the top researcher, submitting 232 vulnerabilities last year alone. Yu-Cheng Lin discovered 128 vulnerabilities in the program in 2021. The record $157,000 Android VRP was won by researcher gzobqq@gmail.com.

