Google Photos is redesigning Library and Sharing tabs

Google is making some changes to its Photos app to make it easier for you to find out some of the pictures. In a blog post, Google has announced that it is updating the Library tab, adding a new shortcut for screenshots and one will also start seeing a carousel of contextual suggestions for some photos in the coming days. Here's everything you need to know about the features that will be added to the Google Photos app.

The search giant has confirmed that its Photos app will get a new "import photos section" alongside Locked Folder, utilities, archive, and trash to help users easily copy photos from locations outside the app. In simpler terms, one will be able to add photos from other locations in the phone, such as from the main camera app.

Google has also updated the design of the Sharing Tab in Google Photos app and users will soon see dedicated sections for shared albums, partner sharing, and conversations to make it easier for you to access them. The company says that this minor design refresh will be coming to Android this week and the same will also be rolled out to the iOS version of the app in the near future. Google hasn't revealed a specific timeline for the rollout.

"With more defined sections, it's easier to find, view and manage your shared photos and videos, and stay up to date so you never miss the latest snap.

Google Photos will also add a new shortcut that will help users find recent screenshots. Once the app is updated, one will start finding all the recent screenshots on the top of the main photo grid. Google says you don't need to back up the screenshots folder to the Photos app and it will still show you the recent ones, so you can access them quickly.

The company also noted in a blog post that the Google Photos app will offer a carousel of contextual suggestions to help you copy, text, crop, search using Google lens, and more when viewing a screenshot.