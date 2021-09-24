Google Photos rolling out possibility of hiding private images from main gallery to all Android devices

Google Photos will soon let you hide your private images from appearing in the main gallery. Wondering how you can do that? Well, Google will let you password-protect your sensitive images. You can also use biometric to protect your private pictures and videos from appearing in your main gallery. It can be annoying at times when your friend is browning through your phone gallery and something that you don't want them to see pops up in front of them. This is where the Google Photos' new feature can come into action.

Interestingly, the possibility of hiding private images from the main gallery is not something new Google has done. The feature was previously rolled out primarily for the Pixel phones launched in June. However, now Google wants to make the feature available to all Android devices running Android 6 or more. Google has not revealed when it plans to roll out the feature for Android users, but it has hinted that the feature would be available "soon".

"You can save sensitive photos and videos to a folder protected by your device screen lock in the Google Photos app. Items in Locked Folder won't appear in the Photos grid, memories, search or albums and won't be available to other apps on your device that have access to your photos and videos," Google Page about Locked Folder feature reads.

Notably, the feature is currently available n Pixel 3 devices and later. People you have shared your device screen lock with can unlock Locked Folder. If you are thinking the Locked folder is similar to the Archive option which you already have, you need to know that Archived photos and videos still show up when you search in Google Photos. Locked Folder keeps them hidden and protected by your device screen lock. If you do not wish to keep something in the lock folder for long, you can either take the media out or permanently delete the pictures and videos.

Before you transfer your pictures and videos to Locked Folder, you need to know that photos and videos that you move to Locked Folder are removed from your gallery and photo print orders. They also will not be visible on Google smart displays like Nest Hub or through Chromecast, although it may take up to an hour for items to disappear.

"Locked Folder items aren't transferred in USB-USB device transfers and aren't kept when you factory reset your device or clear app data," Google says.