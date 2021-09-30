Google Pixel 4a now selling at Rs 6,000 off on Flipkart with combo offers on Pixel Buds A-Series, Nest Mini

Google Pixel 4a is now available for purchase at a never-seen-before price ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart's Big Billion Days will begin on October 3, so it is only ideal that popular smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 4a, go for a limited-period discount. The Google Pixel 4a was launched in India last year with mid-range specifications, but it features Google's amazing cameras. Google did not launch the Pixel 5 last year, so the Pixel 4a is the only Pixel model that customers can go for right now.

Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Google Pixel 4a is available to buy at a discounted price of Rs 25,999, which is one of the lowest prices for the device. The actual cost of the phone is Rs 31,999, and you will see the Pixel 4a is listed on Flipkart at that price most of the time. That is why the Rs 25,999 offer makes the deal so important. It includes a discount of Rs 6,000 and that is not a common thing for the Pixel 4a.

Over and above the discount, Flipkart will also be offering a combo offer for the purchase of the Pixel 4a. On buying the phone, customers will get an offer in which they can buy the recently-launched Pixel Buds A-Series for half the price and the Google Nest Mini at Re 1. What the offer means is that the Pixel Buds A-Series will go for sale at Rs 4,999, which is 50 per cent less than the original price. While the Pixel Buds A-Series offer will be valid between September 29 and October 10, the Google Nest Mini offer is valid only for September 30. So, if you want to take the full deal as-is, grab the Pixel 4a today from Flipkart.

Flipkart is also giving a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on using ICICI Bank's or Axis Bank's credit cards. This will bring down the cost of the Pixel 4a to Rs 24,499. If you have an ICICI Bank's debit card, the discount is Rs 1,000, after which, the price will become Rs 24,999. There is also an exchange offer for the Google Pixel 4a. Flipkart is giving up to Rs 15,000 off on trading-in an old phone.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

The Google Pixel 4a comes with Android 11 software and support for an eSIM card in addition to the physical one. It has a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole setup on the top left corner. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. There is a 12.2-megapixel camera on the back of the Pixel 4a, and it uses Google's computational photography algorithm to click some of the amazing photos. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the Pixel 4a, with no support for a microSD card. The Pixel 4a runs a 3140mAh battery inside.