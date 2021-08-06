Google Pixel 5a launch likely on August 26, may cost around the same as OnePlus Nord 2

Google's Pixel family is getting at least three more phones this year. Two of them, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, are already out in the open, thanks to Google's unprecedented announcement earlier this week. The third phone is the Pixel 5a, which Google had to confirm when reports around its cancellation began to emerge some months back. Google said the phone would arrive later this year. Now, a report has pointed out that the Pixel 5a launch will take place on August 26.

Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech has reported that the Pixel 5a, Google's affordable Pixel, is coming later this month. This is some months ahead of the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which means Google is likely not to give a big breather to Pixel fans.

Not just the launch date, the report also shed some light on the price of the Google Pixel 5a. The affordable Pixel phone is going to cost $450, according to Prosser. This is approximately Rs 33,400, a ballpark for the OnePlus Nord 2 that was recently launched in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 starts at Rs 29,999 in India, but, make no mistake, the Pixel 5a is not going to be a competitor to the OnePlus Nord 2, at least initially.

Prosser's report has said that the Pixel 5a will be coming to the US and Japan at the launch. This means Google is not planning to bring the Pixel 5a to India anytime soon. That makes me wonder if Google would ever do that. Google launched the Pixel 4a in India last year as its affordable Pixel and even though it is one of the best phones for photography, its sales are not overwhelmingly good. That may be the reason why Google may be shelving the India launch of Pixel 5a for now.

Google stopped launching its flagship Pixel phones in India with the Pixel 4, so there are slim chances the Pixel 6 series will make it to India. As such, the Pixel 5a would be the best option for Google to continue its smartphone family in India. Google has not said anything official about that yet.

Specifications-wise, the Google Pixel 5a is likely to come with a 6.4-inch display with an option to bump the refresh rate up to 90Hz. The smartphone may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 6GB of RAM. Inside the Pixel 5a might be a 4650mAh battery but there will be no wireless charging. The smartphone would have an IP67 rating and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 5a will reportedly come in Mostly Black colour.