Google Pixel 5a launched with an IP67 rating, dual cameras, priced at roughly Rs 33,000

Google, as expected, has unveiled the Pixel 5a smartphone. The much-anticipated smartphone was said to be cancelled earlier this year, after which Google had to confirm its existence in April officially. Almost three months after confirming the Pixel 5a, Google on Tuesday unveiled the smartphone for select markets.

It comes with a price tag of $449 (roughly Rs 33,000) in the US, which is apparently cheaper than the Pixel 4a at launch. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5a will go on sale in the US and Japan starting August 26.

The all-new Pixel 5a comes with 5G support and is an upgrade compared to older mid-range Google Pixel devices. A big addition this year has been the IP67 rating for water resistance.

In terms of screen size, the new Pixel 5a also packs a slightly bigger 6.34-inch display compared to 6.2-inches on the Pixel 4a 5G launched last year. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and packs a massive 4680mAh battery. In addition, Google is marketing an all-new Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The Pixel 5a packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there's a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. At the front, the Pixel 5a packs an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Like old Pixel devices, the Pixel 5a also comes with a physical fingerprint scanner at the back panel, which is a neat addition, and it also comes with an audio jack.

The Pixel 5a will ship with the charger in the retail box, and it packs an 18W charging brick. The phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and the company promises three years of guaranteed software updates as well as security patch updates.