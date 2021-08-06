Google Pixel 5a: Specs, launch date, features, India price, and all that we know so far

The upcoming mid-range Pixel has been in the news for a long time now. While Google itself confirmed that the smartphone would arrive around the same time as the Pixel 4a, the exact launch date wasn't revealed. Now a fresh leak suggests that Pixel 5a will arrive this month on August 26. Google recently teased its flagship Pixel 6 series. However, there was no mention of the Pixel 5a release. So we are still waiting for an official confirmation.

Apart from this, the tipster revealed that Pixel 5a could be priced at $450 (Rs 33,300 roughly). We are also aware that the upcoming Pixel midrange will arrive in the US and Japan. Previously leaks have already revealed the specs and design of this smartphone, as per which the smartphone will sport a design similar to the Pixel 4a 5G. In addition to that, the smartphone is said to feature Snapdragon 765G chipset, 12.2-megapixel dual rear cameras and a larger 4650mAh battery. That was a brief about the upcoming Pixel 5a, but we have more information to share about this smartphone. So without any further ado, let's jump right in.

Google Pixel 5a specifications

--The next Pixel midrange is slated to arrive this month. As per Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5a will launch on August 26 and will only be available online or in Google stores. He also reveals that the smartphone will be priced at $450 (Rs 33,300 roughly). Google had previously revealed that the smartphone would arrive at the same time as the Pixel 4a, so we're presuming the leaked date is likely true.

--Unlike last year, the upcoming affordable Pixel is tipped to get only a single 5G model. However, courtesy of the popular tipster Onleaks, we are also aware of the design of the Pixel 5a. According to the leaks, it will feature a design similar to the Pixel 4a 5G and come with almost similar dimensions measuring 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm. Presumably, the Pixel 5a will be built out of the same textured plastic material used on the Pixel 4a series.

Photo Credit- Onleaks, Pixel 5a render

--The renders reveal a smartphone featuring a square camera module with dual rear cameras and a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back. Whereas on the front, it gets a punch-hole display with minimal bezels. There also lies a 3.5mm audio jack and a stereo speaker setup. Interestingly, the punch-hole on the Pixel 5a is hinted to get smaller in size. It is expected to be a 55-pixel radius punch-hole instead of the usual 65-pixel radius as seen on previous Pixels, 9to5Google reports.

--As far as the specs are concerned, Pixel 5a is tipped to sport a 6.4 inch FHD+ OLED display with support for a scalable 90Hz high refresh rate. Further, the device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is the same chipset that powered the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Further, the smartphone is said to come with 6GB RAM, which we are guessing will be paired with 128GB of onboard storage.

--From what we have heard, the cameras are supposed to remain the same. Meaning the Pixel 5a will ship with a 12.2-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. While most of the specs on the upcoming Pixel 5a are supposed to remain the same, the device is supposed to get a big upgrade in terms of battery life. As per Jon Prosser's latest report, the Pixel will ship with a 4650mAh battery, up from the 3140mAh battery on the Pixel 5a.

--Now that's all we know about the Pixel 5a. However, Google recently announced the Pixel 6 series, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro revealing most of its key specs. The biggest highlight on the upcoming Google flagship is the in-house Tensor SoC. Besides this, the smartphone is getting a huge redesign and a new camera system. Not to miss, the Pixel 6 will feature a 90Hz display, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro will ship with a higher 120Hz refresh rate panel.

Pixel 5a launch date

As mentioned before, Google revealed that Pixel 5a would arrive around the same time as the Pixel 4a. While the exact launch date was unavailable, tipster Jon Prosser now reports that the smartphone will come on August 26. Moreover, the smartphone will arrive in the US and Japan. This means that we will have to wait for the official announcement to see if Google plans to bring Pixel 5a to India.

Pixel 5a India price

The upcoming Pixel 5a is expected to be a marginal upgrade over the current-gen affordable Pixel 4a. So the pricing should be similar to that of Pixel 4a. And that may be possibly true as Jon Prosser says that Pixel 5a will ship at $450 (Rs 33,000 roughly).