Google Pixel 5a tipped to launch in August, to go on sale in the same month

Google had earlier confirmed the existence of a Pixel 5a model, but little had been known about it other than that. The mystery extended to the smartphone's launch timeline, though a new report now sheds light on the same.

As per new speculation in a recent report, Google Pixel 5a will launch sometime in August this year. The launch schedule falls in line with that of the Pixel 4a, which was also launched in August last year.

The prediction has been made by noted analyst Mark Gurman with Bloomberg. In a recent Power On the report, Gurman claims that the Google Pixel 5a will mark its debut in August. He also states that the budget Google smartphone will go on sale in the same month.

For now, it is being predicted that the Pixel 5a will be available only in the US and Japan markets. A launch in India looks unlikely as of now.

Google Pixel 5a expected specifications

Though not much has been officially confirmed about the low-cost Google smartphone, speculations have been made on its firepower. It is believed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and will come with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and up to 128GB storage.

It might sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As can be guessed, it will run the latest Android 12 out of the box and possibly will be the first smartphone to do so.

In terms of design, the Pixel 5a might borrow much from its predecessor. It is expected to carry the same textured plastic built with 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm dimensions that will help Google keep the manufacturing costs down.

Optics might also be similar, with a dual-lens set up in a square camera module containing a 12.2-megapixel primary lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There might also be a punch-hole selfie shooter on display.

The Pixel 5a might also get a bigger 3840mAh battery with support for fast charging.