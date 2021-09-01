Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may go on sale starting October 28

We recently had a hint at the launch date for the Pixel 6 series by Google. The speculation claimed that two new Google Pixel phones, namely the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, will be launched on September 13, a day before Apple is likely to hold its biggest launch for the year. Rubbishing the claim is a new report that now comes from a much more trustworthy source.

The September 13 launch date for the new Pixel devices was tipped in a Weibo post by Bald Panda. Though the hint came from a known tipster, the source does not have a very good track record of such leaks. Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech then took it upon himself to verify the claims through his industry sources.

In a new report, Prosser has now called out the speculated launch date as incorrect. Instead, Prosser states that Google will launch its new Pixel smartphones sometime in October. Prosser also gives us a date on which the Pixel phones will go on sale - October 28.

Since the date of the sale is way off than the September launch date predicted earlier, it is highly likely that only one of these is right. In his report, Prosser cites industry sources to claim that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be up for pre-booking starting October 19. The devices will then be available in stores and in the hands of those who pre-book them by October 28.

Prosser mentions that he does not have an idea of when Google will hold its #MadeByGoogle event to launch the Pixel 6 series. However, he does specify that October 19 is a potential launch date, considering the devices will be up for pre-orders on the day.

Contrary to Bald Panda, Prosser has a very strong track record of leaks around smartphones, especially Google's Pixel series. Prosser was the first one to show us our first glimpse at the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro through numerous renders he shared earlier this year. His speculations around the Pixel 6 launch date thus hold more accountability, and we should probably be looking at a late October launch for the new Pixel phones.