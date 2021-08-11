Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Specs, design, features, and all that we know so far

Google recently teased some key details of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in its typical fashion. The next-gen Pixel flagships have been confirmed to launch later this year, and there's a lot to get excited about these smartphones. As suggested by previous leaks, both the upcoming smartphones will be powered by Google's in-house system-on-chip named Tensor. This chipset will bring a host of AI features and a considerable upgrade to the camera system.

But that's not the only change on the Pixel 6 series. The upcoming smartphones will come in a fresh new design, get new camera sensors, bigger batteries and higher refresh rate displays. These changes suggest that Google is finally making a flagship smartphone that will compete with the best of the best in the market. So it's possible that we may witness the most iconic Pixel this year. While we are still a few months away from the launch event, there's a lot that we know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including specs, design, features and more. So let's talk about it.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs and features

--The upcoming Pixel 6 series is set to arrive later this year. This lineup will consist of two smartphones, the standard Pixel 6 and the larger Pixel 6 Pro. Both these smartphones will come in fresh new designs, as suggested by previous leaks. Google released pictures of both these models. In which, the devices can be seen featuring a thick black horizontal bar on the rear. This elevated strip holding the rear cameras runs through the horizontal width of these devices. Google mentioned that there's slightly more space above the camera module on Pixel 6 Pro than on the Pixel 6.

--Now, on the front, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro features a centred punch-hole display with minimal bezels. Additionally, Pixel 6 will sport a flat display, whereas Pixel 6 Pro will get a slightly curved panel, Verge reported. We have also learnt that Google has switched to a more traditional earpiece, unlike the under-display one on the Pixel 5.

--As far as the display is concerned, the Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro will ship with a much bigger 6.7-inch panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, the brand is introducing an in-display fingerprint scanner that will replace the capacitive scanner.

Google Tensor SoC that will power the upcoming Pixels

--Google had been relying on Qualcomm for its chipset needs, but that's changing with the upcoming Pixel 6 lineup. For the first time, Google will be using an in-house on a Pixel device, and that's a huge deal for a smartphone brand that hasn't excelled on the hardware front. This new system-on-chip called Tensor will have a big focus on AI and machine learning. For example, it can fix a blurry image, adjust white balance and dynamic range in a video, edit words on a keyboard while speaking, and more.

--The Pixel lineup has been long due for a camera update. However, that's bound to change this year, Google confirmed. The tech giant revealed that Pixel 6 Pro would sport triple rear, including a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. Whereas the vanilla model will come with the same camera setup minus the telephoto lens. Moreover, the primary sensor will be able to capture 150 per cent more light than the Pixel 5.

--In a previous leak, Popular analyst Jon Prosser mentioned that Pixel 6 might feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide-sensor. While the top model, i.e. the Pixel 6 Pro, will get an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

--Apart from the hardware changes, Google also talked about the speech recognition feature that is said to get a big update. The tweet mentioned that Google Tensor would allow for improved Voice commands, Translation, Captioning and Dictation. Furthermore, the Pixel 6 is to be built with the most levels of hardware security in any smartphone. This count is based on the separate layers of hardware security housed within a device.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch date

The upcoming Google Pixel 6 series has been confirmed to arrive later this year. A report from Android Police says that both these smartphones will be available in eight countries - the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. Currently, there's no information about the India launch, and we will keep you posted if there's any information around the same.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro India price

The pricing of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro is yet to be revealed. However, it's pretty clear that these will be premium high-end offerings that would go for a premium price. As per Verge, the pricing of the Pixel 6 should be around $1000 (Rs 74,400).