Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Specs, features, RAM, release date, India price, and everything we know so far

The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro could be the two most exciting devices to be launched this year if the leaks are to be believed. These smartphones are expected to ship in completely new designs and with upgraded hardware. Also, Google is tipped to introduce an in-house chipset called "Whitechapel".

We did hear about a few specs, but a full-blown spec sheet wasn't available. That said, a fresh leak has appeared to provide the specifications of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to the leak, these devices will feature OLED displays, 50-megapixel primary cameras, and considerably larger batteries.

The upcoming Pixel 6 series is rumoured to arrive around October this year, much like its usual timeline. While there's still some time for the launch, we already have a handful of information about these smartphones. With that in mind, we decided to detail everything known about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro so far.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 specs and features

--Last year's flagship Pixel 5 missed out on the XL model, but that may change this year. As plenty of leaks hint towards a larger Pixel 6. However, the XL moniker is tipped to be replaced by Pro, meaning the top-end Pixel will be called Pixel 6 Pro. Google has been using the XL moniker for quite some time, and it's hard to predict why Google would want to go that way.

--Moving forward to the design of the Pixel 6 series, which is expectedly getting a massive overhaul. Two well-known tipsters have confirmed the rumoured design, so it's likely that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature the same. Some time ago, 91mobiles released renders in collaboration with Onleaks. These renders are akin to the previous Pixel 6 renders that surfaced online.

Google Pixel 6 in a new dual tone finish

--From what we have seen, the device appears to have an elevated camera strip that runs through the width of the smartphone. Also, the device gets a dual tone finish on the rear and no capacitive fingerprint reader. Whereas it can be seen featuring a centred punch-hole display on the front. The bezels have also been substantially reduced, however, there's a noticeable bottom chin. It is also reported that the Pixel 6 will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Evidence about the inclusion of the same was also found in the Android DP 2 code. So, there might be something to claim.

--A few months ago, 9to5Google discovered some interesting facts about the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6. The report suggested that these devices will come with a smaller punch-hole camera. Besides this, it says that the front camera will be placed in the centre of the display. This is in line with the renders available now. Making us believe that the rumoured punch-hole placement is true.

--Now, in a fresh leak, Jon Prosser has revealed the key specs of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As far as the standard Pixel 6 is concerned, it is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the device may ship with dual rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Whereas on the front, it is expected to feature an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. Google's very own chipset will power the device. And could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Moreover, a substantially bigger 4614mAh battery may power this smartphone.

--On the other hand, Pixel 6 Pro is expected to feature a bigger 6.71-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is supposed to get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. Whereas on the front, it may ship with a 12-megapixel shooter for selfies. Much like the standard model, it is also expected to feature the in-house chipset, which could further be coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Finally, the Pixel 6 Pro may feature a 5,000mAh battery.

--At Google IO this year, the software giant revealed that it has also been working to improve computational software that powers its cameras. The brand showcased how it collaborates with image experts to bring better results while capturing pictures of people with different skin tones. We believe that's only a small part of the software change that we learnt about, and the Pixel 6 will see plenty more improvements that will make its camera stand out.

--One of the biggest changes on the Pixel 6 series is the inclusion of the in-house chipset. Reports suggest that Samsung is developing this chipset codenamed Whitechapel. Further, the chipset is being referred to as 'GS101' with GS being the abbreviation of "Google Silicon". We have also learnt that it is an octa-core ARM CPU with two Cortex-A78 plus two Cortex-A76 and four Cortex-A55 cores. This will be coupled with ARM Mali GPU and be fabricated on Samsung's 5nm manufacturing process.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch date

Google announces its flagship Pixel devices during the October event that it holds every year. The current Pixel 5 arrived on September 30 last year, so we expect the upcoming Pixel 6 lineup to come at the same time.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro India price

Much like the launch date, there's no information around the pricing of the upcoming Pixel 6 models. However, keeping the expected changes in mind, we predict a considerable increase in the pricing of Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Pixel 6 may ship at a starting price of Rs 55,000, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro at Rs 65,000.