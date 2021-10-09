Google Pixel 6 complete specifications leaked online ahead of October 19 launch

Google Pixel 6 is all set to arrive on October 19, but you don't have to wait till then to know what the smartphone will be like. That is because noted tipster Evan Blass has shared the teaser pages of the upcoming Google smartphone, which he spotted on Carphone Warehouse. The teaser pages reveal complete specifications of the device and also sheds light on how fast the performance of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be considering it will use its maiden processor, the Tensor chip.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared the landing pages of the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro that will be published on the website on the day of the launch. The page reveals what we have known for a while now but with a lot more detail. Google Pixel 6 is powered by the company's new custom-built chip Google Tensor that will enhance the performance of the smartphone. Google says that the chip will help users do things like to translate messages and videos without the internet. The company claims that Tensor chip will deliver upto 80 per cent faster performance "so apps load quicker and gaming is more responsive.3 Plus, it saves power, so your battery lasts longer."

Google claims to have added an extra layer of security with its all-new chip. The Tensor works with the next-gen Titan M2 security chip to keep Pixel even more resilient to attacks. About the camera, the landing page reveals that the smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel camera, which will come with bigger sensors and help users capture more detail and 150% more light than Pixel 5. The camera will come with features including Magic Eraser which will remove extra elements from the picture with just a few taps. It will also feature Motion Mode, which will let users capture actions in pictures.

Coming to the battery, Google has not revealed the exact battery specifications of the Pixel 6 but said that it comes with Adaptive Battery, which learns your favourite apps so that it doesn't waste power on ones you rarely use. There is also a dedicated battery savings mode which is called the Extreme Battery Saver, which can last up to 48 hours, so there's power when you really need it.

The Google Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch Smooth Display which will come with a high refresh rate and various modes to enhance your viewing experience. Google has used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the Pixel 6, which is being touted as the toughest Gorilla Glass yet, with up to 2x better scratch resistance than previous Pixel phones. For protection, it is IP68 rated, which means it can take on dust and water without any hassles.