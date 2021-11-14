Google Pixel 6 gets camera-based heart and respiratory rate tracking

Google has reportedly added heart rate tracking and respiratory tracking features to its newly launched Pixel 6 via the Google Fit app. The features were already available for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a users. For some reason, however, the feature had been missing on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, up until now.

As mentioned, Google Fit is pushing this new feature that enables more people to keep tabs on their respiratory health to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

If you own a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and want to check if you have these features, open up the Google Fit app and navigate to Browse > Vitals. The heart tracking feature uses your phone's rear camera to track subtle changes in the colour of your fingers.

Meanwhile, to measure your respiratory rate, place your head and upper torso in front of your phone's front-facing camera and breath normally. As far as accuracy is concerned, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get it pretty spot on when there is enough light.

None of Google's smartphones have built-in hardware capable of natively tracking your heart rate. Instead, it's using the camera to pick up on changes in the colour of your finger to deliver a rating.

Although the Fit app on older Pixels has a dedicated button to enable the flashlight, the option appears to be missing on the Pixel 6. This means getting an accurate reading requires a well-lit environment.

The rollout of heart rate tracking and respiratory tracking features comes less than a week after Google pushed out a new Adaptive Sound feature to the Pixel 6 series. The new feature is claimed to improve the sound quality from the phone speaker by adjusting the equaliser settings for your environment.

It is also rumoured that Google is still working on bringing face unlock to the Pixel 6 series.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 is facing some challenges, with many device-related issues surfacing since its release. Several users have complained about the new Pixels taking forever to register fingerprints. In response to the growing concern, Google said this was due to "enhanced security algorithms."