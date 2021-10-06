Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch date is October 19, here is what to expect

Google Pixel 6 is coming on October 19, the tech giant has announced. Every year, Google launches its new Pixel hardware at an October event, but this year, the company already unveiled the Pixel 5A and the Pixel 6 duo through video teasers. But there is still a lot that Google wants to talk about, at least for its flagship Pixel 6, and that is why the October 19 event sounds about right. The event begins at 10 am PT, which is 10.30 pm IST, on October 19.

Google is calling the event "Pixel Fall Launch" and it will be dedicated to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only. "On October 19, we're officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google's first custom mobile chip, they're fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch," Google posted on Twitter via its Made by Google account.

There is also a website designed to hype the launch of Pixel phones. When you hold the spacebar while staying on the website, the "moods" will change. This means that the colours of the webpage and the background music will change at every press of the spacebar. Cool, right?

The main focus is going to be on Google Tensor, which is the company's very first processor meant exclusively for the Pixel phones. Google is no longer relying on Qualcomm for the processor inside its Pixel phones, but that is not the main reason. With Apple making progress one chipset at a time, Google was concerned it would lag behind in the chipset game. Google Tensor is the answer, and if we are to believe recent reports, it is going to be a really weird processor by the current standards. That is because the combination of performance and efficiency cores in the processor does not go in line with what other similar processors offer. Google has not said much except teasing the Tensor.

Google will talk about its processor at length - among other things about Pixel 6 - likely at the event, and we will be all ears. Besides, Google may also announce Android 12 for the Pixel phones at the event. Even though Android 12 is now available, it is not for the Pixel phones, surprisingly. Maybe Google wanted to reserve that for the dedicated event.

Rumours are also rife that Google may preview its first foldable Pixel at the upcoming event. But it seems very unlikely that the launch will take place. The possibility, however, is not zero and in that case, Google would have beaten Apple in the foldable game even though Samsung has outdone all of them.