Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched: Key specs, top features, sale date and price

The two of the most awaited smartphones of 2021 have arrived. On Tuesday Google introduced the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. One unique bit about the new Pixel phones is that unlike most Android phones that use Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, these two are powered by a Google-created processor called Tensor. Another important bit about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro is that they are launching only in select markets.

The Pixel 6 phones come with a new design. On the rear panel they have a huge camera bump and on the front there is punch-hole camera. The standard Pixel 6 gets a 6.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro model sports a 6.7-inch panel with higher 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro is also using adaptive refresh rate, which is likely to help it offer better battery life to users.

Unlike previous Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro come with upgraded camera hardware. Let's get into the details.



Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price



The Pixel 6 has been introduced at a starting price of $599 (Rs 45,000 roughly). This is the price of the Pixel 6 variant with 128GB storage. There is also a 256GB variant with 8GB RAM and that costs $699 (Rs 52,500 roughly).

The Pixel 6 Pro sells in three storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. The 128GB variant is priced at $899 (Rs 67,500 roughly), the 256GB variant costs $999 (Rs 75,000 roughly) and the 512GB variant comes in at $1099 (Rs 82,500 roughly).



Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Key specifications and features



Google has been making Pixel phones for 6 years now but this is the first time that the Pixel line-up matches the latest top-end smartphones in the market. It is like nothing has been held back this time. Let's take a quick look at the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro specs and features:

Google's custom-made Tensor chipset



Processor: Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are powered by Google Tensor chipset. This is Google's custom processor, created using ARM cores. In that way it is similar to something like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. But there are some Google-specific enhancements. The Google Tensor chipset has 8-CPU cores and 20 GPU cores. As far as CPU cores are concerned, there are 2 high-performance ARM X1 cores running at 2.8GHz, 2 A76 cores running at 2.25GHz and 4 A55 power-efficient cores running at 1.8GHz.



RAM: The Pixel 6 comes with 8GB RAM while the Pixel 6 Pro uses 12GB RAM.



Internal storage: The basic variant of the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro comes with 128GB storage. The top-end variant goes up to 512GB.



Screen: The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch screen with 1080 x 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a 6.7-inch display with 1440 x 3120 and 120Hz refresh rate. Both use OLED panels.



Rear camera: The Pixel 6 gets a main camera with 50-megapixel image sensor, and an ultra-wide camera that clicks 12-megapixel photos. The Pixel 6 Pro has both these cameras along with an extra telephoto lens camera with 48-megapixel sensor. The optical zoom range of this camera is 4X.



Front camera: The Pixel 6 uses an 8-megapixel camera while the Pro gets an 11-megapixel shooter.

Software: Android 12. Android updates supported for 3 years, with 5 years of support with security updates.



Battery: The Pixel 6 gets a 4624mAh battery. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a 5003mAh battery. Both support 30W fast charging along with wireless charging.



Special features

-- Google has focussed on the camera functionality in its latest Pixel phones. Google says that the two phones not only have great camera hardware -- and the Pixel phones are known well for their superb cameras -- but also some cool software features in the camera and photo apps. For instance, the Magic Eraser tool enables users to remove unwanted objects from the background. Then there's real tone mode to offer accurate skin colours in pictures. This feature should help users click photos of people with darker skin tones. Other features include Motion mode, Face Unblur and more.



-- Both the smartphones are IP68 certified to protect them from dust and water.



-- The Pixel 6 is made available in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black colours. Whereas, the Pixel 6 Pro ships in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black shades.



-- There are a number of AI enhancements in the phones. For example, they can help users with real-time language translations, or the phone app in the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro can respond to automated calls on their own.



How to buy it: The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 are available in limited quantities and in limited places. For now the phones are going on sale only in 8 countries. The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro cannot be bought in India. But if you have a friend or relative in the US, or if you are visiting a place where Pixel 6 phones are on sale, you can get them.



