Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro unlikely to launch in India, only 8 countries to get it initially

There is little left to know about the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, now that Google has made many of their details official. What is still in doubt is the launch date and regions of the Google smartphones. A new report now hints at the latter.

For those unaware, Google recently took to Twitter to reveal many specifications and features of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. You can read all about these features here. Among other things, the company confirmed that the devices are due to launch this year in the fall. However, it did not mention the regions in which the Pixel smartphones will debut.

A new report by Android Police now tries to shed some light on the mystery. Having checked the Google Store's regional pages, the report notes down the international markets where the Pixel 6 series has been listed already.

As per the report, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will initially be available in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. Other than the eight countries, a wider rollout is expected in the months following the launch of the Pixel phones.

Not so surprisingly, India, and many other major markets for that matter, have not been included in this list. The limited rollout suggests that Google will be managing a restricted supply of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro post their launch.

The website mentions that other than the French listing of the Pixel smartphones, all other Google Store webpages show all the three colour options for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. As for France, a Pixel 6 Pro model in Black and two Pixel 6 models in Green and Black have been listed.

The two devices will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Google's endeavours in the smartphone industry. The company has confirmed that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will feature its Tensor chipset for the first time ever. It claims that the new mobile platform will carry Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning processing and enhancements for better photography, speech recognition and other Pixel 6 features.

Other than the chipset, the smartphones will be featuring Google's Material You design on top of Android 12 out of the box. You can read all about what the Pixel smartphones will have on offer here.