Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will not include charger in the box

Apple and Samsung had stopped including chargers with their latest flagships and the latest manufacturer to do so is Google. Yes, you guessed that right. Google will become the third company to ship phones without chargers in the box. The company recently unveiled the Pixel 5a but also dropped major details about the upcoming Google phones.

Google told The Verge that the Pixel 5a was the last Google phone to ship with a charger in the box. This clearly means that the upcoming Google flagship devices including Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will not include charger inside the box. Google had confirmed launching the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro earlier this month. The company had revealed that the phones will be launched this fall and shared some key specifications of the devices.

As per The Verge, Google did not feel the need to include a charger in the box because most people already have a USB charging brick. Apple and Samsung had also cited similar reasons when they announced that they would not include chargers in the box. The companies also cited environmental reasons, that made little sense, for not doing so. Apple and Samsung had said that not inducing chargers in the box would help in reducing e-waste.

Now that most companies have announced that they would include chargers in the box, it is time for you to take your charger seriously and give the attention it needs. That is because you will no longer get the charging brick if you buy Google, Apple or Samsung flagship devices.

Coming back to the highly-anticipated Pixel 6, Google while confirming the launch of its next flagship models, had revealed that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by the company's all-new custom chipset dubbed Google Tensor. The company said that the chipset has been excusably destined for the Pixel phones.

The Pixel 6 looks nothing like Google has launched before. The smartphones look futuristic and chic as opposed to the minimalist design that was donned by previously launched Google phones. The company has confirmed that the smartphones will come in three different colour combinations.

Pixel phones are known for their cameras. And with the Pixel 6 too, Google seems to have retained the finesse. The company had confirmed Pixel 6 Pro would sport triple cameras at the back and a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. The Pixel 6 on the other hand does not come with a telephoto sensor. "We're leaving telephoto to the pros, you could say," Google had said.