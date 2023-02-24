Google Pixel 6 selling on Amazon India for Rs 38,000: Should you buy it?

The Google Pixel 6 is selling on Amazon for Rs 37,999. Customers can get the variant with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone precedes Google's current flagship Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Even though the device launched in 2021, it is one of the most well-reviewed Android phones in the market that comes with reliable camera capabilities. The phone also comes with a distinct design that should attract many customers. However, we suggest you think twice before buying this smartphone, despite its numerous advantages.

Firstly, readers must remember that Google Pixel 6 series did not officially launch in India. It means that users won't be able to claim a warranty on the device in the country.

Secondly, the seller does not have good reviews on the platform, and in some cases, users have received defective products. Even though the Pixel 6 on Amazon has a "fulfilled by Amazon" tag that promises customer service and returns requests directly from Amazon, it is likely the e-commerce platform will ask customers to speak directly with the seller for return requests. In simple words, there's a chance that customers won't get the best after-sales service.

What should you buy?

If you don't care about the after-sales services, you won't regret buying a brand new Pixel 6 for Rs 37,999. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and the body features a glass and metal finish. The display also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+ support. The phone also carries the proprietary Google Tensor SoC paired with new-gen memory tech (UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM).

There's a 50-megapixel wide camera on the back with OIS support and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 114-degree FOV. The front includes an 8-megapixel sensor. However, Pixel phones are known for their image processing and users can unlock a host of camera features.

Otherwise, if you are keen on buying a Google smartphone, the Pixel 7 is a great option. The phone also debuted in India, meaning users claim a warranty if needed. The Pixel 7 is available on Flipkart for Rs 57,099 (without offers). If cameras are your priority, the Pixel 6a is worth recommending. The phone is available in India for Rs 29,499 on Flipkart.

If your priority is performance and gaming, the newly launched iQOO Neo 7 is also worth checking out. For Rs 33,999, users will get 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and three cameras on the back.