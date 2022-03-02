Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch launch might not be too far

The Google Pixel 6a has been in the rumor mill for a while now and it seems that the company might finally be planning to launch the affordable Pixel A series phone. A report from Android Police claims that the Pixel 6a has made an appearance on an unnamed US carrier's inventory system, suggesting that the launch might not be too far.

Interestingly, the Google Pixel Watch has also been spotted in the carrier's database. This indicates that we might finally get to see a smartwatch from Google that we have been hearing about for years. The listing suggests that the watch has the codename "Rohan," and will be made available in three colors, including gray, black, and gold.

The device might have 32GB of internal storage, which is more than some of the popular high-end smartwatches out there. You get the same amount of storage space on the Apple Watch 7 series too, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 only comes with 16GB of storage. The previous leaks suggest that this one could feature a circular dial with a bezel-less design.

It might have a physical crown as well on the right side of the watch. The Pixel Watch is expected to offer basic health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, SpO2, stress monitoring and more. The rest of the details are still under wraps.

As for the Pixel 6a, this device is widely expected to launch in March this year or Google could unveil it at its Spring 2022 I/O event, which usually takes place in May. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the Pixel 6a will arrive in India by the end of Q1 2022. If this is true, then the launch might not be too far and we should hear the announcement for the same in the coming days or weeks. However, another tipster Max Jambor asserted that the device will make its debut in May. So, we will have to wait for a little longer to see what Google has decided.

The above-mentioned listing suggests that the Pixel 6a could be unveiled in three colors black, white, and green. It is reportedly listed with the previously leaked codename "Bluejay." The device is expected to pack a high refresh rate display, support for faster charging, improved rear cameras, and more. In India, the Pixel 6a is expected to be priced in the 40,000 price range. To recall, the Pixel 4a was launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 31,999.