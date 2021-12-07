Google Pixel 6a dummy leaked, hints aluminium design

We have already found out a fair amount about Google's anticipated Pixel 6a from the renders leaked online. There might be months before Google Pixel 6a comes out but a new aluminium dummy has leaked on the web that reveals the design of the unreleased Google smartphone.

The images were shared on Fathom Bracelets websites. While Fathom Bracelets is a bracelet website, it has released smartphone dummies in the past, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, in collaboration with xleaks7.

Google Pixel 6a aluminum dummy leaked onlineImage Credits: Fathombracelets.com

The leaked images reveal everything from Google's "G" logo on the back, to the location of the in-display fingerprint scanner in front. While the device is expected to sport the same ultra-wide and selfie snapper as found on the Pixel 6, the mid-range model will replace the 50 megapixel sensor with the same tired old 12.2 megapixels Sony IMX363 sensor that has been a Pixel mainstay from the Pixel 3 through the Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 6a aluminum dummy leaked onlineImage Credits: Fathombracelets.com

Corroborating prior renders, it looks like Google is getting rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Previously Google kept the jack on its lower-end a-series phones, and it was an appreciated feature.

The bottom of the phone is fairly normal for Google devices, with speaker grills on both sides and a USB Type-C connector. The front will have a punch-hole camera as well as an on-screen touch id. The Pixel 6a is said to sport large bezels and a chin similar to the Pixel 6.

The budget-focused Pixel 6a is expected to arrive sometime in the summer of next year. We can expect it to have the latest Tensor SoC with at least 6GB of RAM. We could see a 6.2-inch FHD+ display on the Pixel 6a, slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen that adorns the Pixel 6.

In terms of sides, the right side will have more volume and power. Aside from its distinctive appearance, the Google Pixel will be somewhat thick, which may be a deal-breaker for certain tech enthusiasts.

It remains to be seen whether Google wants to include some or even all of the cool new features it put on the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models such as Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Live Translate, Motion mode, and more.

The mid price range Pixels were a big hit with one report suggesting that Google sold as many as 6 million units of the phones. In addition, according to speculations, Google plans to deliver its first Pixel Watch in 2022.