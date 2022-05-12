Google Pixel 6a India launch soon: Here are its top specifications, features, and price

Google Pixel 6a finally broke cover at the recently held Google IO 2022. The new affordable Pixel 6a has been in the rumour mill for a long time, but it was yesterday when Google finally made the phone public.

The Pixel 6a is essentially a trimmed-down version of the Pixel 6, but it comes with some notable features. It uses the same Tensor chip that powers the high-end Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It has the same cameras but it is indeed shy of a few advanced features, which will not matter much if you consider the price. The Pixel 6a design is also similar to that of the Pixel 6, so much so that you will find it hard to tell them apart. It is the first "a" model in the Pixel lineup that has so much in common with its more expensive counterparts, and since everything about the Pixel 6a makes it a worthy option, let us take a look at everything this Google phone brings to the table.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Display: The Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch display that uses an OLED panel, so all those inky blacks are present and everything you will see on the screen is going to be sharp and vivid, to say the least. The only limitation would be the 60Hz refresh rate because, at its price, you can easily find a phone with a 90Hz, if not 120Hz, display. A higher refresh rate is important to gamers mostly, but if you are not bothered, Google's buttery smooth software will not leave it feeling any less smooth.

Processor: Powering the Pixel 6a is Google's custom-built Tensor chip that was introduced first on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones last year. It is the company's first self-developed chipset, which makes Pixel 6a important because the previous models in the "a" lineup used Qualcomm's mid-range chipsets. With the Tensor chip, the Pixel 6a will offer an increase of 5 times in performance over the predecessor. Tensor chip has mostly seen rave reviews from across the industry, comparing it with Qualcomm's top-end chips. The Tensor chip has an integrated GPU.

RAM and Storage: The Pixel 6a comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is no support for microSD cards, so you will have to be judicious about how you will consume the storage on the phone.

Cameras: Pixel's biggest selling point is its cameras. The Pixel 6a comes with a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. This is not as powerful as the Pixel 6 Pro's 50-megapixel camera, but since Google's computational photography is where the magic lies, users of Pixel 6a are not going to be disappointed. For selfies, the Pixel 6a brings an 8-megapixel camera that is situated inside a punch-hole in the centre of the display.

Operating System: The Pixel 6a will run Android 12 out of the box, but later this year it will be eligible for Android 13 alongside the upcoming Pixel 7 series.

Battery: The Pixel 6a has a 4410mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging through the bundled charger. The phone also supports USB Power Delivery 3.0.

Google Pixel 6a features

— The Pixel 6a comes with a flagship design that was last seen on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The design includes a visor on the back that houses the rear cameras and the flashlight module. The phone is available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colours.

— The Pixel 6a offers features such as always-ready Google Assistant, Pixel-exclusive features such as Material You UI, Magic Eraser in cameras, Real Tone in photos, Night Sight, and Speech Recognition.

— To maximise battery life, the Pixel 6a brings the Extended Battery Saver Mode, which Google claims makes the phone last 72 hours on a single charge. With fast charging, the Pixel 6a also fills up the juice fast.

— The Pixel 6a comes with guaranteed Android version upgrades for four years, which means not only Android 13, but also Android 14, 15, and 16 will be available on the phone in the future.

Google Pixel 6a price

Google launched the Pixel 6a in the US for $449, which is roughly Rs 35,000. It will begin shipping in July in select markets, which do not include India. But Pixel 6a will come to India. Google said the Pixel 6a will arrive in India later this year and at this point, the Indian price is not available.