Google Pixel 6a is expected to launch in a few days: Here is what we know so far

Google is expected to finally announce the Pixel 6a in a few days. The company is all set to host its annual Google I/O event, which will kick off on May 11. At the event, Google could show off its first Pixel Watch. The company is also widely expected to launch the Pixel 6a as four models of the device were recently spotted on the FCC certification site. This suggests that the next generation of Pixel A series phone is on the way.

The device was previously rumoured to launch in India in July, but that didn't happen. We might finally get to see the affordable Pixel 6a smartphone in a few days. Although, it is still unknown whether the device will make it to the Indian market or not, considering Google didn't bring the Pixel 5a phone to the country. The Pixel 5a was announced only in the global market in 2021 and the Pixel 4a was the last Pixel A series phone that was launched in India. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Pixel 6a phone.

Google Pixel 6a: What to expect?

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to offer a design similar to the original Pixel 6 series. It is said to offer a flat display with a punch-hole design that we are seeing on most of smartphones these days. This one could come with a glass back. It is currently unknown whether Google will ditch or keep the 3.5mm headphone jack on this phone. The Pixel 5a offers an audio jack, so the new one could also have it. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 6a will pack the same tensor chip that is powering the high-end Pixel 6 smartphones.

It could arrive with a typical 6.2-inch OLED display that will likely run Full HD+ resolution. The panel is expected to have support for 90Hz refresh rate for smoother transitions. It will likely ship with the latest Android 12 out of the box. For photography, we could see a dual rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 12.2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6a could sport a 4,500mAh battery, similar to most OnePlus phones. While the competition is currently offering support for up to 65W fast charging, the Pixel 6a is speculated to have support for more than 20W fast charging. This might disappoint some users as we now have phones that come with support for up to 150W fast charging.