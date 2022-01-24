Google Pixel 6a launch: Specs, features, launch details, expected India price, and everything we know so far

After the launch of Google's most premium Pixel 6 series, the focus has now shifted to the company's affordable offering, Pixel 6a. The device was appearing in the news every now and then, but a launch timeline was not known until now. A fresh leak now suggests that Pixel 6a could launch in the month of May. This is quite early considering the previous launch timelines of Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5a 5G. That said, it is worth noting that the first Pixel 3a was launched in May itself.

The upcoming Google Pixel 6a is tipped to ship with the Tensor chipset featured on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. However, the camera setup may be similar to the Pixel 5a 5G with dual 12-megapixel cameras. Google is likely to carry the design of the Pixel 6 series on the Pixel 6a as well. With all those rumoured changes, it will be interesting to see if Google keeps the price in check.

While that was a brief introduction of the rumoured Pixel 6a, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Pixel 6a: Specs and features

--The Pixel 6a is expected to take over the Pixel 5a 5G in the coming months. Tipseter Max Jambor believes that the phone will be launched in the month of May. The two previous Pixel mid-rangers have seen a delayed launch due to the pandemic. Max thinks it is bound to change in 2022 with the early arrival of the Pixel 6a.

--The complete design of the Pixel 6a was revealed in a previous leak. The phone looks exactly the same as the Pixel 6. It has a thick visor shaped camera module with dual cameras and an LED flash. The rear panel seems to have a dual-tone finish with a glass back. There's no fingerprint scanner for authentication on the rear, so it's possible that the device may feature an in-display one instead.

Pixel 6a render

--At the front, there's a flat display with a centred punch-hole camera for selfies. The volume rocker and the power button are placed to the right. On the left, there's a SIM card slot. While at the bottom, Pixel 6a has a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a microphone. Sadly, the 3.5mm audio jack is missing, which has been part of all the midrange Pixels.

--According to the leak, Pixel 6a measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm. This form factor is smaller than what we get on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a 5G. So we are likely to see a 6.2-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz/120Hz high refresh rate. Rumours suggest that Google Pixel 6a will be powered by the company's custom GS-101 Tensor chipset that powers the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

--The Google Pixel 6a could be offered in two configurations - one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

--Google has been using the same cameras on the Pixel phones for years, but that changed with the Pixel 6 series. While it would have been nice to see upgraded cameras on the Google Pixel 6a, leaks suggest that it will carry the same camera system as the Pixel 5a 5G. So the Pixel 6a may sport a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. At the front, there may be an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

--There's no news about the battery and charging on this device. The current-gen Pixel 5a 5G has a 4680mAh battery, so that Google may stick to the same.

Google Pixel 6a launch

Tipster Max Jambor in a tweet said that Google Pixel 6a would launch in May. If you remember, the Google Pixel 5a was launched in August 2021, while the Pixel 4a was introduced in October 20220. Both these devices saw delayed launches due to the pandemic. However, the first midrange Pixel i.e Pixel 3a launched in the month May. So Jambor believes that the Google Pixel 6a will launch in May 2022 at Google I/O.

Rumours do hint towards Pixel 6a's arrival in India but nothing can be ascertained at the moment. It's worth noting that Google launched Pixel 5a only in the US and Japan. To add to that, the Pixel 6 series wasn't in the country. So it can't be said if Google plans to bring the smartphone to the country.

Google Pixel 6a India price (expected)

It's too early to talk about the pricing of the Pixel 6a. We know that Pixel 5a 5G launched at the same price as the Pixel 4a 5G at $450 (Rs 33,000). But on the upcoming Pixel 6a Google is likely to make big changes. Thus we may see a price bump on the Pixel 6a. For reference, the Pixel 6 starts at $599 (roughly Rs 44,600), so we guess that the price of Pixel 6a will remain under $500 (roughly Rs 37,200).