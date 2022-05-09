Google Pixel 6a leak hints launch in India may happen soon

Google is highly likely to launch the Pixel 6a later this month, possibly at the IO 2022 that kicks off May 11. There has been a solid build-up to the launch already, including several leaks and rumours that show what the Pixel 6a will look like. But while all that is interesting enough for Pixel 6a users, there has been little information about the markets this affordable Google phone will be released in. Pixel's "a" models are believed to be meant for emerging markets, such as India, but then Google skipped launching the Pixel 5a in almost every emerging country and chose to launch it in the US and Japan. So, it has been natural for buyers in India and other similar markets to anticipate the launch of Pixel 6a, and it looks like they might be right.

A new piece of information, shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, hints that the private testing of the Google Pixel 6a has already begun in India. As great as this news is for fans, the launch will mark the return of the Pixel series in India after more than two years. Sharma said there is a new Google Pixel smartphone "undergoing private testing in India" and that he is unsure about what phone this could be. But chances are this phone might as well be the Pixel 6a. This is in line with Sharma's previous intel about the Pixel 6a, in which he said that the serial production of the Pixel 6a (NFC) had begun in several Asian countries.

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to be a trimmed-down version of the Pixel 6, which was launched last year in select countries excluding India. That means there are going to be some similarities, while there will also be several differences. Among the hardware that could be the same as that inside the Pixel 6 is the processor. The Pixel 6a could use the same Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6, meaning the performance of the affordable version could be the same as the flagship phone. Other features include a 90Hz 6.2-inch FullHD display with an embedded fingerprint scanner. The phone can use 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There may be a 4500mAh battery with 20W+ fast charging support and Android 12 software.

Since cameras are the biggest selling point of Pixel phones, the Pixel 6a will also pack some interesting features to woo customers. However, they will be according to the phone's price. That means some tradeoffs as compared to the expensive Pixel 6 phones. The Pixel 6 is expected to come with a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. A separate report, however, has suggested that the Pixel 6a will lack the Motion Mode that blurs moving parts in a photo while the subject remains still.