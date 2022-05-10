Google Pixel 6a likely to launch in India soon: Here is what we know so far

At I/O 2022, Google is expected to make multiple announcements, one of which is likely to be the Pixel 6a. India has been totally out of Google's list for the release of the Pixel 6 series, but that is likely to change with the upcoming Pixel 6a. As per the latest report, the Pixel 6a may arrive in India alongside the United States and other markets.

The Pixel 6 series is limited to select markets, but that strategy is likely to change with the release of the Pixel 6a. The upcoming Pixel phone is expected to have a wider release when compared to the Pixel 6 series as well as the predecessor Pixel 5a, which didn't see the daylight in India.

Pixel 6a India launch?

As per the new leak coming from tipster Mukul Sharma, a new Google Pixel is in the "private testing process in India" and this likely hints at the imminent launch of the Pixel 6a in the country. "Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6A," the tweet reads.

If Google really decides to bring the Pixel 6a to India, it will be first Pixel phone to launch in the country after Pixel 4a, unveiled in October 2022. The Cupertino based company skipped the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5 series as well as the flagship Pixel 6 series in India primarily due to weaker demand.

If the company at all brings the Pixel 6a to India it will be interesting to see how it places the device in the already crowded market. The Pixel 4a was launched in India at Rs 29,999. Though the Pixel 4a was priced aggressively in the country, it didn't really manage to attract eye balls since there are several other models in the price range from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and others. The Pixel 4a was primarily grabbed by consumers who are camera focused or want a clean user interface.

Pixel 6a specifications (expected)

Ahead of the launch, a lot of details about the Pixel 6a have been revealed. Rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone will come packed with a 6.2-inch display with a centered hole punch cutout. The Pixel 6a is said to include a dual-camera setup on the back with two 12-megapixel sensors. The front camera details are not available right now. The upcoming Google Pixel phone is tipped to be powered by the Tensor GS101 chipset. On the software front, it is likely to be the first to come packed with Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The price of the Pixel 6a hasn't been revealed yet but it is likely to be around Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 if at all it arrives in India.