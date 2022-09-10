Google Pixel 6a price to drop from Rs 43,999 to Rs 27,699 during Flipkart sale but there's a catch

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale is all set to kickstart by the end of this month. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed irresistible deals on some of the popular smartphones, such as the Nothing Phone (1) as well as the Google Pixel 6a. The smartphones will be priced below Rs 30,000 during the sale but the discount rate will be inclusive of all the bank offers as well as the exchange offers. Interestingly, Amazon will also be hosting its mega sale event on September 23.

Here is how the Google Pixel 6a deal on Flipkart work

In a big deal reveal, Flipkart shared the discounted price of the Pixel 6a along with the Nothing Phone (1). The listing says that the Google Pixel 6a, which was launched at Rs 43,999, will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 27,699. However, it is worth noting that this is the effective price of the Pixel 6a, which is inclusive of what the bank offers and more.

Flipkart will provide a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank card transactions during the Flipkart Big Billion sale. Apart from that, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 20,000 as an exchange offer. However, the value of your old phone depends completely on the condition, model as well as the year.

Google Pixel 6a: Specifications

Google Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution. The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security coprocessor along with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary lens.



On the front, the Google Pixel 6a features a 8-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the Pixel 6a includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support. The smartphone also features a USB Type-C port for charging. The Pixel 6a houses a 4,410mAh battery with fast charging support.

