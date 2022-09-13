Google Pixel 6a to get over Rs 16,000 discount in Flipkart Big Billion sale, here is how deal will work

The Google Pixel 6a will get a huge price cut during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In a tweet, the e-commerce platform announced that the new Google smartphone would retail for an effective price of Rs 27,699 against the MRP of Rs 43,999. Flipkart is yet to announce the sale date of the Big Billion Days event.

During the sale, the Google Pixel 6a will be available with a temporary price cut of Rs 34,199. If customers opt-in for prepaid payment instead of the cash delivery method, they can enjoy an additional Rs 3,500 off. Lastly, Axis Bank or ICICI card users will get an extra Rs 3,000 off. Apart from this Rs 16,300 discount, customers can trade in their old smartphones to further lower the price of the smartphone.

Readers must note that prices during a sale event fluctuate, and this pricing is not absolute. It is also possible that stocks might get over as soon as the sale begins. In that case, you can set a reminder about the Big Billion Days sale and update the address and card details for a faster check out.

The Google Pixel 6a was one of the most anticipated smartphones of this summer. It is also the first Pixel phone in over two years to launch in the country. The phone made headlines after Google revealed that its latest-gen Pixel also houses the in-house Tensor chipset. It comes with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection.

It also carries a Titan M2 security coprocessor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the back, it has a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary lens. For selfies, the Google Pixel 6a has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 4,410mAh battery with fast charging support.