Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 6a add support for 5G networks in India with new beta update

Google has announced an over-the-air (OTA) update for its Pixel series of phones - Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 6a that will enable 5G networking.

The Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update, released on Monday is unlocking the already present 5G capabilities for some of the Pixel series of devices in India. Originally, the update was promised for December 2022.

The current beta update can only be accessed by developers or people who have joined the beta update programme by Google. The stable update for every user is expected to release around March 2023.

“We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023," Google said in an official statement.

The race to unveil the 5G network in India has been quite intense with Airtel and Jio introducing it in many cities and towns rapidly.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 series is a line of smartphones developed and manufactured by Google. The series includes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, which were announced on October 2022.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED display, with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chip and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It has a rear-facing double camera system, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front is a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display. It is also powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor but comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It also has a rear-facing triple camera system, consisting of a 50-megapixel main wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it features an ultrawide 10.8-megapixel selfie camera.

Google emphasizes the camera capabilities of the Pixel 7 series, they include some features like Night Sight, Portrait mode, Cinematic Pan, and Live HDR+ which help users to capture better shots.

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is a mid-range smartphone developed and manufactured by Google. It was announced in May 2022.

The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by a Google Tensor (1st gen) processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a rear-facing dual camera system, consisting of a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Like other Pixel phones, the Pixel 6a is also known for its camera capabilities, Google includes some features such as Night Sight, Portrait mode, and Google AI that can help users to capture better shots. It also has the feature of Google Assistant, which allows users to control their phones and access information quickly with voice commands.

