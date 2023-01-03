Google Pixel 7 can be bought under Rs 35,000 on Flipkart, here’s how the deal works 

If you are planning to buy Pixel phones, Flipkart is offering huge deals on the Google Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7 series was launched in India in 2022. It is the flagship series offered by the company. The Pixel 7 is listed at Rs 59,999 on Flipkart, but with all the bank offers and exchange offers clubbed together, the Pixel 7 can be bought for under Rs 35,000. The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, can be bought at an effective price of Rs 16,000.

Here's how the deal on Pixel 7 works

The Pixel 7 is listed at Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. However, if you have an HDFC Bank card, you can get Rs 5000 instant cashback on the smartphone, which brings the price down to Rs 54,999. To further sweeten the deal, you can exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 23,500. Interestingly, you are likely to get a higher value for your old iPhone as compared to Android smartphones, unless you want to trade in a high-end Samsung. For instance, if you plan to trade in your old iPhone 12, you can get Rs 23,000. This is the value Flipkart showed us when we checked on the site. The value is inclusive of Rs 3000 exchange bonus that is being offered by the company. So if you club all the deals and offers together, you can get the Pixel 7 for as low as Rs 31,000.

Pixel 7 under Rs 40,000 is a deal you should not miss if you are planning to upgrade to a worthy Android phone.

Google Pixel 7: Specifications

Google Pixel 7, which is the company's latest premium offering, features a 6.32-inch display which offers a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The display also supports a 90hz refresh rate and up to 1400 nits of brightness. The Pixel 7 is powered by Tensor G2 coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device houses a 4,355mAh Li-Ion battery which supports wireless charging.

In the camera department, the Google Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel primary camera along with, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), along with a 12-megapixel primary camera. At the front, there is a 10.8 MP-megapixel selfie camera.