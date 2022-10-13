Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro go out of stock on Flipkart few hours after first sale

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are out of stock on Flipkart, hours after going on sale. The sale of the two smartphones began on the platform earlier today, and currently, none of the colour variants is available to purchase. Google is yet to clarify whether the stocks in India will be back soon.

The Pixel 7 series launched in India with a starting price of Rs 59,999. The Pixel 7 Pro, which features triple cameras on the back, costs Rs 84,999. Both devices went on sale with limited offers. Flipkart was even offering Rs 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7 and Rs 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. Other sales deals like exchange offers were also available.

Based on posts on Twitter, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were up for grabs on Flipkart at 8 AM. A tweet by journalist Varun Krishnan points out that only three units of Pixel 7's Obsidian (Black) were available till 7:30 AM.

The Pixel 7 phones received much hype when Google first teased them at the IO 2022 event in May. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro officially launched in India and other global markets on October 6. It is also the first Google flagship series that launched in India after nearly three years. Just months ago, the company unveiled a toned-down Pixel 6a, which is effectively retailing on Flipkart for around Rs 30,000.

The new-gen Pixel 7 series looks more or less similar to the Pixel 6 series, but it comes with an improved camera system and Tensor G2 chipset. The phones also support face unlock. The vanilla model comes with a dual camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom support. Both phones come with a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera.

Apart from the camera features, the display size of the Pro model is 6.7 inches (6.3-inch on the Pixel 7). Due to the bigger size, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

India Today has reached out to Google regarding the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro stock in India. The article will be updated once we receive a reply from the company.