Google Pixel 7 series is launching in 3 weeks, here is everything we know

Apple recently wrapped up its iPhone 14 series event and now we are waiting for the next big tech event of the year. Google is gearing up to host its latest Pixel hardware event, which will take place on October 6. While the Google I/O 2022 event is still 3 weeks away, we do know that the company will announce its latest Pixel 7 series. The search giant confirmed this at its previous event. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Pixel 7 series.

Google will likely announce two models - the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The video teaser published by the company reveals that the new devices will have a design similar to the older models. There will still be a horizontal camera module at the back of the phone, and Google has just changed the placement of the sensors. The main camera and the ultra-wide-angle sensor will be clubbed together. There will also be a third camera that will be placed separately and it is said to be the telephoto lens.

The rear camera module might be a little more prominent compared to Pixel 6 series, which is something that the renders have suggested. People will see the usual Google logo on the back panel. The standard model will reportedly feature two cameras at the back, whereas the Pro variant will arrive with a triple rear camera setup. The devices will be available in black, white, and coral colours, as shown in the video teaser shared by Google.

While the video doesn't reveal the front of the Pixel 7 series, it will likely feature a punch-hole display design that we have seen on the previous models. It is being said that the standard model will be more compact than the Pixel 6, while the Pro model will retain the same screen size. The Pixel 7 could come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel and the regular version could have a 6.3-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Google won't likely use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for its new high-end handsets. Both the devices will be powered by Google's second-generation Tensor chipset. The Pixel 7 series will likely ship with Android 13 OS out of the box. There is no information on the battery, but the new models are expected to offer larger units. Google is also expected to provide support for fast charging tech.

The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly use the same 50-megapixel Isocell GN1 main camera sensors. It could be backed by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX381 ultrawide sensor, which we have also seen on the Pixel 6 lineup. The Pixel 7 Pro will have one more sensor and this could be the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 telephoto sensor. For selfies, we might get to see an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor.

At the moment, there is no confirmation on the India launch of the Pixel 7 series. Google isn't expected to bring it to the Indian market, considering it stopped launching its flagship models in India a long time back. The Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series didn't arrive in the country. The brand only launched the affordable Pixel-A series phone. There are chances that Google may decide to launch the new Pixel 7 series in the Indian market too. We will get clarity on this only after a few weeks.