Google Pixel 7 tipped to feature smaller display than Pixel 6

Google Pixel 7 series is reportedly in the works currently and expected to arrive sometime in October. Even though we are quite far away from the launch, rumours around the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are already pouring in. Pixel 7 Pro was recently leaked in renders, giving us an idea of what the next Google flagship would look like. Now, a new report has suggested the display sizes of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It also hinted that the launch of new Pixel phones may happen earlier than usual.

Display analyst Ross Young said in a tweet that the Google Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 7 Pro will come with a 6.71-inch display. If what Ross said holds any water, the standard Pixel 7 will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 as it has a 6.4-inch display. But this is a small change - one that most people would not even notice. The display of the Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is going to be the same size as the Pixel 6 Pro.

Young did not say what sort of panels we can expect the displays on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to use, but in all likelihood, Google will use AMOLED screens with high refresh rates. The Pixel 7 series is likely to have the same, if not better, features as the Pixel 6 series.

The leaked render shared by another famous tipster, Steve Hemmerstoffer, showed the punch-hole design on the Pixel 7 Pro, which means Google is not likely going to change the design. The rear design of the Pixel 7 series phones is also going to be the same, according to the tipster. If the render is anything to go by, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a dual-tone finish on the back with a horizontal camera module, which looks like a visor. This visor is expected to feature three cameras, a microphone, and an LED flash. While the camera specifications are not clear right now, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to sport a main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide camera, and a periscope telephoto snapper.

Google usually launches new Pixel flagship phones in October, but Young said that this year the Pixel 7 series may arrive a little early. Instead of October, Google may launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sometime in September, which is also when Apple launches its annual iPhones. If Google is planning to change the launch cycle of Pixel phones and expedite it to around the iPhone launch, it could further increase the competition.

