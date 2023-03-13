Google Pixel 7a expected to launch soon, but will it come to India?

More and more details about the rumoured Pixel 7a are surfacing online every week, hinting at its imminent launch soon. Recently, the phone's alleged live images were leaked, which tipped a flat display and glass-like rear panel. Last week, its specifications also surfaced, which include Google's Tensor G2 SoC (system-over-chip) and high-end memory technologies, such as LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Other details have also been leaked in the last few weeks, giving us a good picture of what to expect from the rumoured Google smartphone. In all likelihood, the Pixel 7a may launch soon, but a big question remains: will it launch in India?

The simple answer is yes. Google introduced the Pixel 3a in India in May 2019, and the following year, the company launched Pixel 4a in the country. Google introduced Pixel 5a in 2021, which was not released in India. However, the company returned to the country with Pixel 6a in May 2022 and later launched the more premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Therefore, a majority of Google Pixel A-series phones have been launched in India, and the trend may continue this year as well. Google has already announced the date of its upcoming IO event, which is May 10. The company may unveil the Pixel 7a and Pixel tablet at the event. Last year, Google unveiled Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro at the IO 2022 event.

If Google launches the Pixel 7a in two months, what could the price be? Let's take a look at the specifications first.

As per leaks, the Google Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with an improved refresh rate of 90Hz. A higher refresh rate makes the scrolling experience smoother. It also improves the gaming experience on the device. The phone may look similar to the Pixel 7 with a flat display and a camera bar that runs horizontally across the upper half of the device's back. The camera bar has two cutouts for the rear cameras.

Under the hood, the Pixel 7a may use a Tensor G2 chipset, which also powers the Pixel 7 series. The camera setup may include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. This is a big update considering that Google has used the Sony IMX363 image sensor on multiple Pixel phones.

If we go by the alleged specifications, the Pixel 7a may be priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000. The Pixel 6a debuted in India for Rs 43,999. The Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999 in the country.