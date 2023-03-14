Google Pixel 7a images leaked online ahead of official launch, users spot similarities with Pixel 7 

Google is speculated to announce the Pixel 7a during its Google I/O event. Ahead of the official launch, a Vietnam based leakstar has got his hands on the developer version of the phone. He has pretty much revealed the specifications of the device along with the design of the smartphone. The Pixel 7a gets some design tweaks in the rear panel but the front of the device looks identical to the Pixel 7, which was launched by Google in 2022 along with the Pixel 7 pro.

As per tipster Roy, Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch FHC+ 90hz OLED display. The smartphone will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which is further boosted using LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. Notably, the Tensor G2 chipset currently drives the show in the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

In terms of camera, the Pixel 7a is said to feature a dual camera setup at the rear which can include a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor. The front camera specs are not out yet but some reports had previously stated that the Pixel 7a will feature the 10.8-megapixel lens as the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

In the software department, the Pixel 7a will run on Android 13 out of the box. The battery specs have not been tipped yet but as per the tipster the Pixel 7a will support 5W wireless charging.

Previously, the renders of the Pixel 7a were tipped online. Tipster Onleaks, in collaboration with Smartprix had shared the renders of the Pixel 7a. The design reveals that the Pixel 7a has borrowed a lot from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphone features a rectangular strip-style camera island at the upper side of the rear panel. The panel houses an oval-shaped camera island with the flash placed at a slight distance. However, Google is yet to make the design and specifications of the smartphone official.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at the specifications of the Pixel 6a. The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR support, always-on display with now playing. For protection, the smartphone uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3.