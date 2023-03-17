Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold prices leaked ahead of official launch

Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a launch seems imminent. A few days ago, the duo's launch timeline was leaked ahead of their official announcement by Google. A new leak suggests their prices. According to Twitter user Yogesh Brar, who has a decent track record when it comes to leaks, the Pixel 7a may cost under Rs $500, which is approximately Rs 41,200. The more premium Google Pixel Fold will cost under $1,500, which translates to roughly Rs 1.23 lakh. The Twitter user also responded to some tweets that suggested the Pixel 7a would launch in July, also pointed out by a separate report recently. The Pixel Fold, which is also expected to launch around the same time, won't launch in India -- similar to the Pixel Watch.

The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, may debut in India since Google has launched Pixel A-series phones in the country. In an unprecedented move, Google launched three phones in India last year -- Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7a will reportedly bear similarities to Pixel 7. That means users can expect a flat display (likely with a viewing area of 6.3 or 6.1 inches) and a unique camera bar on the back for the dual rear camera sensors.

A report suggests the phone's display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate and carry an upgraded 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor. Additionally, the back may include a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. Google may boast about the computational photography features to stand out against competitors such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

The price tipped by Brar makes sense since the Google Pixel 6a launched in India for Rs 43,999. It is currently available with a heavy discount on Flipkart and retailing under Rs 30,000.

The Pixel Fold may not debut in India, but it will be an important launch and may set a course for brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo. The Pixel Fold will likely ship with a custom Android OS, designed for folding phones and tablets. Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 last year with Android 12L, though some apps are still not optimised for this form factor. Google may address these concerns to improve the user experience.

The Pixel Fold may offer a 5.9-inch viewing area in its unfolded form. When unfolded, we may get a 7.69-inch viewing area. However, the main money will be on the hinges. Samsung set a new benchmark after offering an IPX7 rating with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4. It means the phone is water resistant but does not have any official rating for dust resistance. In simple words, the higher number, the more resistant the device is against dust and water.