Google Pixel 7a specifications leaked online ahead of official launch: Here’s what we know 

Google is speculated to announce the much-awaited Pixel 7a at the Google I/O 2023, which will be held on May 10, 2023. Ahead of the launch, tipster Debayan Roy revealed some key specifications of the smartphone.Roy has tipped the handset's display, processor, camera, software, and charging speeds of the upcoming Pixel 7a. The upcoming Google phone will be a successor to the Pixel 6a. The smartphone is expected to get considerable upgrades over its predecessor, which includes an updated Tensor chipset, a powerful set of cameras and more.

As per tipster Roy, Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch FHC+ 90hz OLED display. The smartphone will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which is further boosted using LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. Notably, the Tensor G2 chipset currently drives the show in the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

In terms of camera, the Pixel 7a is said to feature a dual camera setup at the rear which can include a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor. The front camera specs are not out yet but some reports had previously stated that the Pixel 7a will feature the 10.8-megapixel lens as the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

In the software department, the Pixel 7a will run on Android 13 out of the box. The battery specs have not been tipped yet but as per the tipster the Pixel 7a will support 5W wireless charging.

Previously, the renders of the Pixel 7a were tipped online. Tipster Onleaks, in collaboration with Smartprix had shared the renders of the Pixel 7a. The design reveals that the Pixel 7a has borrowed a lot from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphone features a rectangular strip-style camera island at the upper side of the rear panel. The panel houses an oval-shaped camera island with the flash placed at a slight distance. However, Google is yet to make the design and specifications of the smartphone official.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at the specifications of the Pixel 6a. The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR support, always-on display with now playing. For protection, the smartphone uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Google Pixel 6a draws its power from the in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs Android 12 OS outside of the box but will get an Android 13 update this fall.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6a features a dual-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

For connectivity, the Pixel 6a has 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, and a USB Type C port. Under the hood, there is a 4306mAh battery that drives the show with support for an 18W fast charger.