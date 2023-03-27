Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: What to expect, prices and more

Google Pixel 7a's launch appears to be imminent, and we have a fair bit of an idea about the smartphone, thanks to a host of leaks. Google may launch the new Pixel phone at the Google IO 2023 event, which is scheduled on May 10. Although the Pixel 7a will be a toned-down version of the Pixel 7, it will be compared to the Pixel 6a that debuted in May last year. The Pixel 6a remains an important launch for the company since it is the first Pixel A-series phone to feature a Google Tensor SoC. This year's Pixel 7a will likely include the second-gen Tensor G2 chipset, but what else can we expect?

Here's what we know.

Design: The Pixel 6a of last year looked almost the same as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with a glossy back and a distinct bar for the rear cameras. Since the new Pixel 7 looks more or less similar to the predecessor, the Pixel 7a will essentially look similar to Pixel 6a, though we can expect new colour options.

Display: This also means the display size will remain unchanged, though some reports suggest a 6.3-inch screen. However, Google will reportedly upgrade the display tech. The Pixel 7a is expected to offer a refresh rate of 90Hz instead of the 60Hz on the Pixel 6a. A higher refresh rate improves the scrolling as well as the gaming experience.

Otherwise, the display will likely include a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. In the last two years, only Apple introduced a new display tech to replace the standard hole-punch or waterdrop notch with the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Google may still take some time to improve and change the design.

Camera: Another big update expected this year is the camera tech. The Pixel 7a may continue to have dual cameras on the back, similar to the Pixel 6a. However, the former is expected to include a new sensor. As per a leak, the Pixel 7a will feature an upgraded 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor. Additionally, the back may include a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. Google may boast about the computational photography features to stand out against competitors such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

Battery: Details about the battery remain unclear, but we can expect some improvements. The Pixel 6a houses a 4,400mAh battery with 18W wired charging. The Pixel 7a may include a bigger battery for better backup. Additionally, the Tensor G2 SoC may also improve power efficiency.

Prices: Another leak suggested the price of the Pixel 7a at $500 (Rs 41,200). The Pixel 6a launched in India for Rs 43,999.



