Google Pixel 8 tipped to come with Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB RAM



After the Pixel 7, Google is now gearing to launch the Pixel 8 series. The upcoming Google phone will likely feature powerful camera specifications, wireless charging support and a ceramic body. Google's Pixel A line-up series has always been popular amongst mid-range buyers. The Google Pixel 7 series got rave reviews from buyers and critics alike. Its cameras managed to stand out of the crowd.

As per 9to5 Google, the Pixel 7a will feature the same design language as the Pixel 7 series but feature a ceramic body. This time, Pixel 7a is tipped to get flagship grade cameras, wireless charging support and much more. It will be powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset, which powers the current Pixel 7 series.



Reports also suggest that the Pixel 7a will also support wireless charging. The exact specifications have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at the Pixel 6a, which is currently the company's mid-range offering in India.



The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR support, always-on display with now playing. For protection, the smartphone uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



The Google Pixel 6a draws its power from the in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs Android 12 OS outside of the box but will get an Android 13 update this fall.



In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6a features a dual-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.



For connectivity, the Pixel 6a has 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, and a USB Type C port. Under the hood, there is a 4306mAh battery that drives the show with support for an 18W fast charger.





