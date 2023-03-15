Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a may launch in June, colour and storage options leaked

The Google Pixel 7a and the much-awaited Pixel Fold release dates have been tipped. According to alleged retail listings spotted by 9to5Google, the two new Google smartphones may launch by mid-June, though the exact date remains unclear. The report also points out the launch of a new blue variant of Pixel Buds A-Series around the same time. All the new devices could be first announced at the upcoming Google I/O event on May 10.

The report notes that the Pixel Fold may come in a single 256GB storage model, though past reports suggest the development of a 512GB storage option as well. The Fold might come in two colours, including Carbon (black or dark grey) and Porcelain (white). Google may also launch dedicated cases, which might come in "Haze Midtone," "Porcelain," and "Sky" colour options.

The report claims that Pixel 7a's alleged listing shows a 128GB storage option, similar to the last-gen Pixel 6a. The phone may come in "Carbon", "Cotton", and "Arctic Blue" colours. Details about the upcoming Pixel Buds A-series remain unclear.

The Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold have been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time.

The Pixel 7a is expected to look similar to the existing Pixel 7. That means the phone may come with a 6.1-inch display. The display will reportedly offer Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The latter is a considerable upgrade, as high refresh rate displays were not available on older Pixel A-series phones.

The camera module on the Pixel 7a may feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Google will restrict a third sensor on the Pro models. Front camera details are not out yet, but some reports previously stated that the Pixel 7a would feature a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera, like the one on Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Being a Google phone, we can expect the Pixel 7a to ship with the latest Android 13 version. The phone will likely receive at least three years of Android OS updates.

On the other hand, the Pixel Fold may come with a classic notebook-like design, similar to Microsoft Duo and Oppo Find N. The cover or the front display may offer a 5.9-inch viewing area. In its unfolded form, the Pixel Fold may offer a 7.69-inch inner display. It will ship with Google's custom software for foldables and tablets. The price of the phone is said to be $1,799, which roughly translates to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Both Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, which also powers the Pixel 7 series.