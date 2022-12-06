Google Pixel Fold appears on Geekbench with Tensor G2 SoC, when can it launch?

The Google Pixel Fold folding smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and it appears the smartphone has made its way to one of the notable benchmark sites. A mysterious Google 'Felix' has appeared on Geekbench with impressive scores. For reference, old leaks have pointed out that the folding Google smartphone is being developed under the codenames Passport, Pipit, and Felix -- all different versions of the product. The listing shows that the Felix smartphone scored 1047 points on Geekbench's single-core test and 3257 points on the multi-core test. The page also highlights some of its specifications, including 12GB RAM, an octa-core ARM processor (likely Tensor G2), and Android 13.

The scores are similar to what Google Pixel 7 Pro with 12GB RAM scored - 1048 and 3139 points on Geekbench's single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Google is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone, though its high-res renders surfaced online last month. The renders were based on an alleged prototype, and there could be minor changes in the final versions. The alleged renders highlight a pill-shaped cutout on the prominent rear module for the triple camera sensors. It is also reported that Google's folding smartphone will be much heavier than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently among the lightest folding (notebook-folding form factor) phones, and it weighs 263 grams. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Vivo X Fold, and Oppo Find N weigh 262 grams, 311 grams, and 275 grams, respectively.

One leak also claims that the Pixel Fold would debut in May 2023, around the time of Google's next IO event. It is tipped to cost $1,799, which roughly translates to Rs 1.45 lakhs. The variant with 12GB RAM may cost even more. It means, if the Pixel Fold comes to India, it could be priced higher as Google Pixel phones are more expensive in the country compared to the US.