Google Pixel Fold may still be under development, hints Android 12L beta

Although it was previously believed that the rumored Google Pixel Fold device was canceled before it was even announced, new evidence continues to point to the foldable smartphone still being in development. Google has released the second beta version of Android 12L, designed for larger-screened phones.

Android 12L It brings several new UI tweaks to the operating system. As spotted by 9to5Google, the new beta includes new animations that detail the setup of a foldable phone, including network setup and SIM insertion.

There are two animations: one with the foldable closed, and another when it's opened. We can see that the foldable shown is not so tall and narrow like the but a bit wider.

As depicted in the animations, the alleged Google Pixel Fold appears to be shorter and wider than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, making it closer in design to Oppo's Find N foldable. None of the Pixel Fold's other port or button locations are revealed.

The major details concerning the Google Pixel foldable phone come from a claim Google has placed an order with Samsung Display for foldable OLED panels of roughly 7.6 inches. That is the same size as the main screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Apart from what we've noted above, the only other visible clue given by Google's alleged Pixel Fold animation is the placement of the device's volume rocker, which puts it at the lower half of the right side of the phone.

According to code found in an Android 12 preview, the Google Pixel Fold will use the same modem as the Pixel 6 series, which means it may have the Google Tensor chipset.

Google's Pixel Fold is expected to run Android 12 or whatever is the most recent version at the time of its release.

The Android 12L update fixed some issues found on the first beta version of Android 12L by developers such as the clock on the lock screen not being centered on the display.

Another issue fixed by the update had all of the recent apps in the recent apps view appear as a black image with an "App isn't available" toast message. The Android 12L update also includes the January security patch and it can be installed on the aforementioned Pixel models along with certain Android phones.