Google Pixel tablet on sale on Facebook Marketplace ahead of official launch 

It is no secret that Google is working on an Android tablet. The company showcased the device at the Google I/O event which took place in May 2022. However, Google did not share a definite timeline, but it looks like the launch is now imminent as the prototype of the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet along with its charging dock was spotted on the Facebook Marketplace by a tipster. During the I/O event, Google revealed that the Pixel Tablet will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which drives the show in the Pixel 7 series.

A tipster, who goes by the name ShrimpApplePro posted the leaked images of the Pixel Tablet from Facebook Marketplace. The post on Facebook marketplace claims to be selling the "pre-release Google Pixel Tablet with speaker docking station". The screenshots shared by the tipster reveal that the device is up for grabs on Facebook for USD 400 (about Rs 33,000). Google has not officially confirmed the price of the Pixel Tablet, so it cannot be confirmed whether the price of the pre-release tablet available on Facebook is legit or not.

Reports have suggested in the past that the Google Pixel Tablet will be a premium offering. It is likely to compete with the entry-level iPad as well as the premium tablet series by Samsung. Although the complete specifications of the tablet is not known, Google had previously shared that the tablet is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is currently used in the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 7 series is a flagship offering by Google so considering the company is using the same chipset on the tablet, it could be priced around Rs 40,000.

Google in a blog also announced that the tablet can be used with a Charging Speaker Dock, which keeps the device charged, makes your tablet helpful 24/7, and unlocks a whole new set of experiences in the home. The Pixel Tablet will also let you control all your smart home devices, so you can turn the lights off in the house, and set the thermostat to the perfect sleeping temperature without getting out of bed.

"As we began designing the Pixel Tablet, we set out to understand how people use their tablets, and what they love and don't love about them. And it turns out tablets are homebodies: they're at home most of the time, but only useful for a small portion of the day. The rest of the time, tablets feel out of place in our homes. Hidden away in a drawer, misplaced, presenting a tripping hazard, or just out of battery," Google said in its blog about the upcoming Pixel tablet.

