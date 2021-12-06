Google Pixel Watch launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Google is rumoured to have been working on a Pixel Watch smartwatch for a long time. However, all the previous leaks about its arrival have turned out to be inaccurate. It is still believed that the Pixel Watch is in the making and is set to launch super soon. As per a report, the Google Pixel Watch is codenamed "Rohan". The report mentions that the Pixel Watch moniker is not confirmed yet. However, it says that Pixel Watch will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

In a fresh set of leaks, official marketing images of the Google Pixel Watch have been revealed. The Watch appears in a circular bezel-less display that's curved around the edges. There's also a digital crown to the left of the device. Similar renders were previously aired online. While it's possible that the pictures are true, there's no way to confirm so yet. The Pixel Watch is likely to run Wear OS 3 that ran on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Along with that, it could be powered by a Samsung chipset. While that was a brief introduction to the Pixel Watch, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Google Pixel Watch: Specs and features

--Google was supposed to ship its first smartwatch, i.e. the Pixel, along with the Pixel 6 series. But that didn't see the day, like the previously rumoured timelines. In that respect, a new report from Insider claims that Google will launch its rumoured Pixel Watch in 2022, possibly in the first quarter. The report adds that the Watch is codenamed "Rohan", but it doesn't confirm the Pixel Watch moniker. It is also said that "Rohan" is being developed by the Google Pixel hardware group separate from Fitbit. If you're not aware, Fitbit was acquired by Google earlier this year for $2.1 billion.

--In another fresh leak, tipster Jon Prosser has released a set of marketing pictures of the Google Pixel Watch. According to him, these are the official images created by Google. The YouTuber and popular tipster had shown similar-looking renders back in April. While it's possible that the leak is true, some inconsistencies have been found in the leaked renders. For instance, the Maps image in the renders is slightly different from the recent leak from what we had seen on the Wear OS 3 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. But that alone isn't enough to write off the leaked images.

Pixel Watch leaked, Photo- Jon Prosser

--The pictures showcase the complete design of the alleged Pixel Watch. It can be seen featuring a circular dial with a bezel-less display that wraps around the edges of the device. There's a circular knob at the left-hand side of the device, which is reminiscent of the crown on the Apple Watch. This knob is likely to be used to navigate through the UI, but it's possible that Google may equip it with a few more additional features.

--The pictures reveal multiple strap options for the Pixel Watch. We can also see Maps integration, Heart rate monitoring, and Step counter. Google previously sent out a survey asking people about the features they would like to see on Wear OS. The list included things like SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alerts, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing for medical devices and gym equipment, rep detection, and calorie tracking. So we may bring some of the mentioned features on the upcoming watch.

Google Pixel Watch render

--We have also heard that the Pixel Watch may feature a custom-made chip made by Samsung. It is possible that the chipset will be a customised Exynos W920 that powers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. If not the in-house chipset, we may see the Pixel Watch with the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100+.SoC. It is a quad-core SoC based on a 12 nm manufacturing process with a clock speed of 1.7GHz.

--The Google Pixel is expected to run Wear OS 3. Google developed this OS in collaboration with Samsung, merging the Wear OS with Tizen. This new OS has only been seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. But then the software has been customised with Samsung Apps instead of Google's own. What that means is that the version of Wear OS 3 on the Google Pixel Watch will be slightly different than what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Google Pixel Watch launch

The launch of the Pixel Watch has been rumoured for a very long time. But we are yet to witness the Watch. That said, a fresh report from Insider claims a launch in the first quarter of 2022. However, at current, there's no certainty if the tipped launch timeline is true. It is supposed the Pixel Watch will be available in countries where it ships the Pixel 6 series.

Google Pixel Watch India price (expected)

The Google Pixel Watch will undoubtedly be a premium offering and go head to head with the Apple Watch. There's barely any information about the pricing of the Pixel Watch. But it is expected to be priced more than any Fitbit Watch. For reference, the Fitbit Sense goes for $299 (Roughly Rs 22,500). Hence, the Google Pixel Watch can be priced at around $349 ( Roughly Rs 26,300).