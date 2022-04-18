Google Pixel Watch leak suggests dated Wear OS 3.1 software, launch expected soon

Google Pixel Watch has been in rumours for a long time. The specifications as well as the looks of Google's first smartwatch are all but confirmed. That means the details keep changing until the launch. A new leak has now suggested that the Google Pixel Watch will come preloaded with Wear OS 3.1, which is surprising considering some of the latest Galaxy smartwatches are already on Wear OS 3.2.

Tipster Evan Blass tweeted a screenshot of what may be an interactive tutorial for a device mentioned as "Pixel Rohan." While the origin of this "interactive tutorial" page is not clear, the term "Rohan" is apparently the development code for what has purportedly been known as the Pixel Watch. The commercial name for Google's first smartwatch is not confirmed yet, but it would surely be catchy enough to take on rivals like Apple.

The screenshot shows the Pixel Watch will run Wear OS 3.1, which is a software version a notch below the existing one. This is odd because the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models are running Wear OS 3.2 and, at the same time, not sensible for Google to launch a new product with old software. It is quite possible that the listing of "Pixel Rohan" on whatever platform the screenshot is from has a typo or incorrect information. Google certainly would not ship its own products with an out-of-date version of the software.

For what is worth, the Pixel Watch is still said to come in a round dial and a silicone strap. That is reassuring because if you take a look at the leaked renders and concept images of the Pixel Watch based on rumours, the design is appealing. However, there has not been a consensus on the watch's specifications and features, but considering it would be Google's first and marquee product in the wearable category, it is likely to come with flagship features, such as ECG monitoring and up to 32GB of storage.

Blass said the Pixel Watch "won't be long now", which could be an indication that the launch of Google's first smartwatch is not too far away. That speculation may hold some water considering the Google IO 2022 begins on May 11. Previous rumours have pointed out that Google would launch the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 6a at the IO. In any case, it seems a little unlikely for the Pixel Watch to be available in India immediately after the launch, so you may have to wait.