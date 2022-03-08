Google Pixel Watch may let you control it using gestures on skin

Google is reportedly working on its first smartwatch and this rumour has been there for a long time now. While we still have not seen the Pixel Watch out on the market yet, new information about it keeps coming in. A new leak has now suggested that the Google Pixel Watch will come with what is being called a "skin interface." This feature would essentially allow Pixel Watch users to control it using gestures on the skin.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, Google had filed a patent back in 2020 with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) for something titled the "Skin Interface for Wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality." This technology should ideally allow a user to interact with their wearable device, such as the upcoming Pixel Watch, with the help of gestures on their own body. For instance, tapping the area near your ears or running fingers on the skin surrounding the smartwatch would give signals to the wearable.

For the Pixel Watch, Google has demonstrated in the patent that if a user touches their skin around the wrist, forearm, or the back of the hand, the smartwatch will identify those gestures and carry out the associated task. This task could be anything, but currently, there is no information as to what Google wants to achieve with the "skin interface" gestures. The patent has outlined that the gadget will register the "mechanical wave" created by the gesture with the help of an accelerometer and other sensors, which Google has reportedly named "Sensor Fusion."

However bizarre that may sound to you, it is not an entirely new concept. Several patents, none of which have actually materialised yet, have shown tech companies want to entirely remove the need for buttons or touch interface on some of their devices and give them the ability to identify and understand gestures the user is supposed to make on their skin. In simple words, if you swirl your fingers on your palm, your smartwatch should be able to understand that gesture and perform the associated task.

The new gesture input technology is in patent right now and there is no way to tell when Google is planning to implement it if it is. But since Pixel Watch is expected soon, there is speculation that it may use this technology, more so because Google has been working on its smartwatch for a long time now. For now, there is also no information on when exactly the Pixel Watch will arrive, so we will have to wait for more information to come.

