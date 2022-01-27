Google Pixel Watch: Specs, features, launch, expected India price and everything we know so far

The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most anticipated smartwatches. Leaks around the same began to appear in 2018; however, we are yet to see the launch of this device. A tipster states that the Google Pixel Watch may launch on May 26 during Google I/O 2022. A similar timeline has been suggested for the Google Pixel 6a as well.

The Pixel Watch was showcased in leaked renders previously. It appears to have a beautiful curved circular display with barely any bezels. There's a circular dial similar to what is present on the Apple Watch. The Google Pixel Watch is expected to feature Samsung's Exynos chipset based on a 5nm manufacturing process. The Watch may run Wear OS 3.

The Google Pixel Watch could be a strong competitor to the Apple Watch that has been dominating the premium smartwatch segment for years. So let's take a look at what we can expect from the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch: Specs and features

--The Google Pixel Watch has been in the news for a very long time. The Watch has seen plenty of launch timelines, however, none have come to fruition. In a fresh leak, Jon Prosser states that the watch could make its way on May 26. Even last year, Prosser had hinted towards the launch with the Google Pixel 6, but that turned out to be false. Thus there's no certainty if the rumoured launch timeline is true.

--The Google Pixel Watch was revealed in the renders by Jon Prosser for the first time. Following up on that, Prosser released a set of official-looking images. The leaked images showcased a similar looking design. Thus there could be some credibility in the leak. The Pixel Watch can be seen in the renders featuring a curved circular display. The display has almost no bezels and wraps around the edge of the device. There's a circular dial on the right that is likely to navigate through the UI.

The Watch could be available with multiple strap colours, including Blue, White, Black and more. Other than that, the watch may bring features like Maps integration, Heart rate monitoring, and Step counter.

Google Pixel Watch render

It was previously reported that Google is working on three Pixel Watch models, codenamed Ling, Triton and Sardine. However, another report from Insider states that the Pixel Watch is codenamed "Rohan".

The Google Pixel Watch could be equipped with a custom-made chip made by Samsung. It is possible that the chipset will be a customised Exynos W920 that powers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. There are also rumours that the watch may feature Snapdragon Wear 4100+.SoC. In a different report, ET news said that Google had ordered large numbers of body movement tracking sensors from Samsung.

Google has been working to improve the Wear OS for a very long time. While the previous versions had issues, those seem to have been fixed on Wear OS 3. Leaks reveal that Google Pixel Watch may have features like step counting and heart-rate monitoring. The Fitbit integration may also have an impact on the software. A picture revealed by 9to5Google revealed how the Google Pixel Watch could integrate Fitbit fitness tracking across various watch faces. The watch face picture revealed shows the Fitbit logo alongside a tally of stairs climbed and total calories burned.

All these leaks suggest that we may see big software improvements when the Google Pixel Watch finally arrives.

Google Pixel Watch launch

The launch of the Pixel Watch has been rumoured for a very long time. But a fresh leak from Prosser states that the launch may take place on May 26 during Google I/O 2022. A previous report hinted towards a launch in the first quarter of 2022. Thus there could be something to claim here.

Google Pixel Watch India price (expected)

The Google Pixel Watch is supposed to be the strongest Apple Watch competitor when it arrives. There's barely any information about the pricing of the Pixel Watch. But it is expected to be priced more than any Fitbit Watch and less than the Apple Watch Series 7. For reference, the Fitbit Sense goes for $299 (roughly Rs 22,500), while the current-gen Apple Watch goes for $399 (roughly Rs 30,000). Keeping that in mind, we can expect the Google Pixel Watch to be priced at around $349 (roughly Rs 26,300).