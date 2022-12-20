Google plans to fire over 10,000 employees in coming months: here's all that we know

It has been a tough year for tech companies. From Twitter to Meta and Amazon, the majority of big tech companies have laid off hundreds and thousands of employees in 2022. Some of the latest reports suggest that 2023 is going to see worse in terms of tech layoffs. It is said that Google could be the next big tech company to fire thousands of employees. While Google hasn't confirmed layoffs yet, reports suggest the tech company could let go of 10000 employees in the upcoming months.

At a recently held all-hands meeting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai hinted at layoffs without sharing any confirmation. Meanwhile, the tech company is evaluating employees' performance across departments and reports suggest that people who score low will be asked to leave. Google employees are already worried about what awaits in the future. Let's take a quick look at some of the latest details we know about Google layoffs.

--One of the past reports suggested that Google is evaluating the performance of its employees using a new ranking and performance improvement technique. The new performance management system is said to help managers spot thousands of underperforming employees.

--The same report hinted that Google will complete the performance evaluation by the first few months of 2023 and then announce layoffs. The company is expected to fire nearly 10000 employees for poor performance. The layoffs are said to happen globally, including in India.

--Time and again, Pichai has hinted at layoffs. During a recent meeting with employees, Picha said it is "tough to predict the future" when someone asked him about the upcoming layoffs. Pichai also said that he cannot make "forward-looking commitments" about the layoffs. Since the CEO didn't deny the possibility of layoffs upfront, employees at Google are worried about their job stability at the firm.

-- The company hasn't cut jobs yet, but has slowed hiring in the last few months. In one of the past meetings, the Google CEO warned employees to be more efficient by the end of this year. He also paused unnecessary hiring, except for key roles.

-- Recently, some of the top Google executives warned employees to either show results or get ready for "there will be blood on the streets". The managers at Google basically hinted that employees who do not perform well should be prepared for layoffs.